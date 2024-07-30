SAU Conducts Entry Test For Postgraduate Degree Programs
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 08:37 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam successfully conducted an entry test for its postgraduate degree programs, with 584 candidates, including a large number of female participants, taking part. The entry test was held for various faculties for the academic year 2024.
The SAU spokesperson informed on Tuesday that a total of 584 candidates appeared for the test, including 384 for MSc, 37 for ME, 24 for MSIT, 86 for MPhil and 53 for PhD. The test comprised 100 questions to be completed in 100 minutes. For this purpose, centers were established at the faculty level within the university, with stringent security measures in place.
On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Mari reviewed the entry test proceedings and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the relevant authorities.
Dr Mari said that SAU was committed to providing the necessary research facilities for high-quality academics and has designed market-oriented courses to meet industry demands, ensuring that graduates can effectively apply their skills and knowledge in the practical field. Deans of various faculties, the Director of Advanced Studies and other staff members were also present during the entry test.
