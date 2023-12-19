Open Menu

SAU Conducts Pre-entry Test For Admission To Postgraduate Degree Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 09:34 PM

The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam conducted pre-entry test for admission to the postgraduate degree program, 240 candidates participated for various degree programs

According to the university spokesperson, SAU Tandojam conducted entry test for prospective candidates for the academic year 2023, 240 candidates participated in test. 79 candidates appeared for admission in PhD programs, 91 in MSc, 37 in MPhil, 22 in ME and 11 candidates appeared in the test for admission in MSIT, a significant number of female candidates were also present.

During this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Fatah Mari visited the test centres, assessed the arrangements and expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the secure and transparent test.

Dr Mari stated that SAU is providing advanced education in various fields like agriculture, livestock, information technology and other fields to the youth province and across the country.

Moreover, new degree programs have been initiated to introduce innovation in the field of agriculture and there has been a notable increase in research activities in the institution, which could bring innovation to the field of agriculture.

The deans of various faculties and the director of advanced studies and Research Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi along with others, were present on the occasion.

