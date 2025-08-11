SAU Conducts Speech Competition On Bunyan Al-Marsous, Marka-e-Haq
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 09:31 PM
Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with grandeur, organizing speech competitions titled “Bunyan Al-Marsous” and “Marka-e-Haq”, where students delivered powerful speeches reflecting courage, unity and patriotism
According to the SAU spokesperson, the events held under the Students Teachers Engagement Program (STEP) at the A.M Shaikh Auditorium on Monday, featured representatives from various faculties and institutes of the university.
Addressing the audience, the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal praised the talent and dedication of the students, emphasizing that Independence Day celebrations and co-curricular activities were essential for developing personality, professional skills and social harmony among youth.
“Most of our students come from middle and lower middle class backgrounds, yet their abilities are second to none,” he remarked, adding that supporting the nation’s defenders, who defeated a larger adversary, is a collective duty.
He also announced that the Independence Day festivities will continue for 14 days, including sports, debates and other activities.
Over 50 students participated in English, urdu and Sindhi speech competitions. In the English category, Zoha Anwar Khanzada secured first place, followed by Muqaddas Khalil in second and Asad Ali & Mudasir Memon sharing third. In Urdu, Alishba claimed first prize, with Ahsan Khan Nizamani second and Amna Baloch & Amjad Ali Tanwari got third. In Sindhi, Kamran Ali took first place, Kashif Phul second and Junaid Siyal & Rasheeda third.
The event was also addressed by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada, and was attended by a large number of faculty members, officers and students. Shields and certificates were distributed to the winners by the Vice Chancellor.
