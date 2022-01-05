SAU decides to introduce new degree programme for Umerkot sub-campus

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has decided to introduce new degree programme for students at its Umerkot sub-campus.

According to university spokesman, the Umerkot sub-campus of the varsity was jointly visited for the first time by the heads of academic and administrative departments including the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri on Wednesday.

The land having 54-acre almost built campus in Umerkot has been provided by Sindh Government varsity management and after that the Sindh Agriculture University has started efforts to provide the quality academic and research facilities to the students of Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and Umerkot districts.

During the visit of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, the academic and administrative heads of the varsity including Deans Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Anil Kumar, Project Director Riaz Hussain Soomro and Advisor Planning Dr. Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah also accompanied him.

The Director sub-campus Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri briefed the Vice Chancellor and the visiting team about ongoing degree programmes as well as available infrastructure of the sub-campus.

The Vice Chancellor who also chaired a meeting with the academic and administrative heads sought suggestions on the requirements and scope of new degree courses for the students.

The meeting decided to invite all local stakeholders particularly the communities in the area to suggest new degree programmes. The meeting discussed the disciplines of agriculture, livestock, information technology, energy, environment, irrigation and drainage besides introduction of new diploma courses in disciplines medicinal plants, organic fruits and vegetables, byproducts, dairy technology and livestock.

The Vice Chancellor said that students of Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and Umerkot districts have great talent but due to poverty and limited financial resources, local peoples are unable to educate their youth especially the girls therefore the university management is expanding the sub-campus to provide a better learning environment to the future generation.

He informed that new degree programmes and market oriented diploma courses would be introduced in this campus where academic process would also start soon. He said that various private sectors including Thar Coal and other NGOs were also active in various sectors and the experts from sub-campus will jointly work with private organizations for development of peoples of Tharparkar.

He informed that a joint strategy will also be formulated on the needs of increasing agricultural production on low water and raising new crop and better breeds of animals. In this regard, he said training and capacity building programmes would be started for common farmers to improve the quality of cattle.

The Director Umerkot Sub-Campus Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri informed that the quality academic environment is being provided to the students under guidance of the Vice Chancellor. Besides academic and research activities, national cattle and camel festivals would be organized and investors and the private sector will be attracted to Umerkot and Tharparkar, he added.

Among others, Dr. Vishndas, Imam Bakhsh Chachar, Ayaz Ahmed, Madam Lubna Khoso, Saleem Chang, Gul Sher Lochi, Nusrat Hussain Chandio, Mir Muhammad Khushk, Ahsan Channa and others were also present on the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor along also inspected the academic blocks, hostels, rest house, residential hostel for teachers and employees, auditorium hall, mess, canteen, market and mosque of the sub-campus.