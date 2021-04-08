UrduPoint.com
SAU Decides To Modernize Its Malir Experimental Farm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has decided to modernize its Malir Experimental Farm with proposals of setting up nurseries of different varieties of mangoes in suitable atmosphere.

In this connection, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri visited various sections of Malir Experimental Farm on Thursday and inspected the ongoing renovation work of the farm and preparation of gardens.

The Incharge of the farm Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli while briefing the Vice Chancellor informed that the farm would be enhanced and converted into a model farm. He informed that nursery work on various mango products will also be started to benefit farmers and researchers, visitors, recreational and research scholars.

The Vice Chancellor said that the experimental farm of the university should further be developed with expansion of mango and lemon products while a research environment should be created for university scholars and experts. The quality mango verities should also be prepared and such research should be done so that the farmers could be able to export maximum varieties of mangoes.

Among others, Chairman High Power Farms Committee Prof. Dr. Mujahid Laghari, Director Finance Anil Kumar, Dr. Zahoor Soomro, Dr. Imtiaz Nizamani, Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani, Syed Jawad Hussain Shah, Muhammad Mithal Lund and Shahid Khatian were also present on the occasion.

