SAU decides to set up alumni forum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University has decided to set up a forum for 44-thousand alumni of the University, who are in a better position after completing their degrees.

Alumni of the university also announced financial support to the endowment fund set up for scholarships.

The Silver Jubilee Ceremony of alumni, who completed their degrees 25 years ago from the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering of Sindh Agriculture University, was held on Sunday.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the university has undertaken various stages of development of academic, research, infrastructure and curriculum while the world standards, laboratories and classrooms have been modernized during the last 25 years.

Similarly, he said that research, inventions, and skills are being seriously pursued to meet the challenges of climate change, disasters, food security and temperature.

He said a forum is being formed aimed to bring 44,000 alumni of the university at one platform so that varsity could achieve the task of becoming the best universities in the country.

Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, said that modern curriculum and world class fields in agricultural engineering have been expanded.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance said that the election of this forum will be held at the national level by assembling Alumni on one platform.

Among others Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, Ikramullah Qadri, Abdul Qadir Raj Rajpar and Furqan Soomro also addressed the ceremony which also attended byDr. Jan Mohammad Marri, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Sub Campus Umerkot. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar, Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Khadim Hussain Wagan Hostel Provost, Abdul Wahid Baloch, Director Student Affairs, Ashfaq Sheikh, Fazal Haq Abro and Abdul Rashid Jalbani.