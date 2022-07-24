SAU declares holiday on July 25 due to monsoon rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tando Jam has declared a holiday on Monday, (July 25) due to heavy rains and postponed the examinations.

According to the spokesperson SAU, the university would remain closed on Monday due to the declaration of a public holiday by the Sindh government after heavy monsoon rains.

The first year exams scheduled on Monday had also been postponed, and a new exam schedule would be issued later, the spokesperson said.