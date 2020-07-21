SAU develops integrated model for management of gram pod borer

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has developed an integrated model for management of gram pod borer aiming to create awareness among growers for adopting precautionary measures to protect crops from major loss.

In this regard, a proposal was presented in the first online PhD seminar under the title "Association of Gram Pod Borer Helicoverpa armigera (Hubner) with chickpea diseases and its integrated management" held here on Tuesday.

Addressing the seminar, PhD Scholar Hafeez-ur-Rehman Jamro said that Gram pod borer (GPB) Helicoverpa armigera Hubner is a major pest of Chickpea and management of this pest had always been a challenge for growers, farmers and research fellows of Sindh.

He said that to minimize the difficulties faced by growers, series of researches had been conducted at different institutes including department of Plant Protection SAU Tandojam, Rice Research Institute (RRI), Dokri and Quaid-e-Awam Agriculture Research Institute (QAARI), Naudero, Larkana and Agriculture Research Institute Tandojam.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman while sharing big achievement at seminar said that he has isolated several diseases which were associated with gram pod borer and screened few gram pod borer resistance chickpea varieties.

The scholar stressed the need to monitor crop regularly following usage of integrated approaches such as involvement of pheromone and light traps and border crops (e.g. fenugreek, marigold and coriander), bio-rational, bio-agents for controlling gram pod borer and associated diseases.

He further emphasized that farmers should also use neem based bio pesticides for control of gram pod borer. Jamro also stressed that industry should also come forward to formulate environment friendly neem based bio pesticides. The integrated gram pod borer management (IGPBM) model developed in current study is a first innovation that would be helpful to growers, farmers and researchers for sustainable chickpea production and/or future planning in upper and lower zones of Sindh. The association of isolates of several fungal pathogenic species with GPB affected chickpea result in the present investigation is also a first innovation. This association might create alarming situations for the farmers and researchers in future. The application of these promising innovations will help to minimize the economic losses in chickpea and would be useful for end-users.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb u ddin Sahrai Addressing online seminar informed that due to spread of Covid-19, academic activities were suspended but now academic activities were again resumed following conducting online seminars before it had already started online classes and conducted online examinations. Among others Dean faculty of social sciences Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Khonharo, Dean faculty of Crop Protection and Director Advance studies Dr. Abdul Ghani Lanjar, Dean Veterinary Faculty Dr. Ghayas u din Shah Rashdi, Dr. Abdullah Aarejo, Syed Ahmed Taqi Shah, researchers, Teachers, and Students attended online seminar.