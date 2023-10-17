SAU distributes financial support cheques among agriculture engineers

Eminent educationists and experts have emphasized that university professors should be allowed to work as consultants in international and national organizations to enhance the economic conditions of the country and capacity-building of the graduates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Eminent educationists and experts have emphasized that university professors should be allowed to work as consultants in international and national organizations to enhance the economic conditions of the country and capacity-building of the graduates.

They also suggested that Pakistan Engineers Council (PEC) should enhance financial support to agricultural engineers for developing innovative startups and small-scale machinery projects.

They stated this on Tuesday at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam while addressing the cheque distribution ceremony of financial support to agricultural engineers for startups of their successful ideas. The financial support was funded by the Pakistan Engineers Council (PEC).

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said that agricultural engineers can work better on various ideas including food security, irrigation, land preparation and small agricultural machinery.

Despite 7,000 agricultural engineers registered in the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), he said that BE (Agri) degree has been neglected in various institutions.

He said that university professors should be recognized as in-service consultants as they can give better results for domestic and foreign institutions and their experiences will be useful for the practical life of students.

Engineer Mir Masood Rashid Advisor to Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council said that nowadays even Tik-tokers are earning more than engineers and the engineers of the country are decreasing based on quality and quantity. We need to go to the school level and motivate the students to prefer science and engineering for their bright future, he emphasized adding that agricultural engineers will develop new ideas and PEC will provide them financial support.

Engineer Mahfooz Ursani, the member of PEC said that due to globalization, there was a huge competition in the world. The developed countries are offering grants for new projects at the global level and there are unlimited opportunities for our youth abroad, he said and added the youth of neighbouring countries are part of this competition.

"We will establish a PEC advisory desk in Sindh Agriculture University to motivate the youth.” he informed.

The Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Siyal gave a briefing about the projects prepared by agricultural engineers and said that the degree in agricultural engineering should be given importance and the advantage of their skills should be taken.

Hassan Ali Khan Durrani of Isra University Hyderabad and others also spoke on this occasion.

