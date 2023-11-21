SAU distributes laptops under Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme

Distribution of laptops to the eligible students of Sindh Agriculture University has been started from Tuesday under Prime Minister Laptop Scheme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Distribution of laptops to the eligible students of Sindh Agriculture University has been started from Tuesday under Prime Minister Laptop Scheme.

In the first phase, the varsity management distributed laptops to 40 out of 1025 eligible students on Tuesday at a simple but impressive ceremony, the university spokesman informed adding that the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem Rehman Memon distributed laptops among the students of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said in the developed world, competence in information technology to qualify for any competitive examination is necessary adding that the importance of technology in agriculture cannot be ignored.

Precision agriculture, climate-smart agriculture, geographical information systems, drone technology, digital marketing, and information technology have essential roles in development therefore the students of agricultural universities should prepare themselves to compete in this modern era.

Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rahman Memon said, “We are currently going through an era of digitization and competition and the whole world is a market for our graduates, therefore, they make themselves so capable”.

He called upon the students to focus their attention on their studies with research, experiments, and inventions so that they could be able to find solutions to problems at their fingertips in the future.

The Director of the Regional Training Center of the Higher Education Commission Javed Ali Memon said that HEC is fully committed to equipping the youth with modern technology and in this regard, different projects are being carried out to keep them engaged in education research and sports.

The Regional Director of Prime Minister Laptop Scheme for Sindh, Manzoor Ali Rind informed that in the first phase of the scheme, laptops are being given to 0.1 million students of the province. In 2013, he informed that more than 0.5 million laptops were distributed in two phases through PMYLS.

The Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, the Focal Person of the Laptop Scheme of SAU Dr. Barkatullah Qureshi and Farkhanda Warsi also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, Principal ZA Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri Dr. Sultan Ahmed Maitlo, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, and Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar attended the ceremony.