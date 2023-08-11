Open Menu

SAU Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Deserving Students

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 08:23 PM

SAU distributes scholarship cheques among deserving students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Friday distributed scholarship cheques among 46 male and female deserving and needy students of 2020 and 2021 batches under Merit Scholarship Proramme of Sindh Government.

According to university spokesman, the Dean Dr.

Aijaz Ali Konharo distributed scholarship cheques among deserving and needy students of the varsity at a ceremony organized by the Students' Financial Aid Office.

Meanwhile, the management of Sindh Agriculture University also conducted mock test under Talent Hunt Programme of Higher education Commission Islamabad.

According to university spokesman, over 40 male and female students of the varsity were appeared in the mock test for preparation of MDCAT-2023 USAID Merit and Need Based Scholarship Programme.

