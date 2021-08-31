UrduPoint.com

SAU Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Minority Community Students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The students of minority community who are studying under Bachelor's Degree Programme at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam sub-campus Umerkot (SAU) Tuesday received scholarship cheques issued by the Sindh Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According to university spokesman, the cheques were distributed by Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri, Director SAU Sub-Campus Umerkot, who attended the event as chief guest.

Addressing the participants, he informed that the SAU sub-campus Umerkot was providing educational environment to the poor students of different areas including Tharparkar. The varsity is focusing on higher education facilities, especially for students of minority community, he added.

He informed that SAU management was trying to get more scholarships to provide higher education opportunities to the poor students studying in University and its constituted Colleges and Sub campus.

He said that the scholarships are important goal set by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, adding that students should work hard to get the scholarship and make the name of their institution bright.

The faculty member Dr. Imam Bakhsh Chachar said that all the students who applied for scholarship programme have received cheques adding that the students studying in the sub-campus were working hard and the time is not far when the sub-campus will be considered as one of the best educational institutions in the province.

Among others, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Solangi, Dr. Vedan Das, Naveed Abbasi, Saleem Chang, Muhammad Nawaz, Naeem Akbar, Taufique Nizamani and Lubna Khoso also attended the event.

