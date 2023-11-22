Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SAU distributes SEEF scholarship cheques among eligible students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Under Phase-II of Sindh Agriculture University through Sindh Educational Endowment Fund (SEEF) Phase-II, the management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando jam Wednesday distributed the first installment of scholarship cheques among 28 students of the varsity.

According to university spokesman, the cheque distribution ceremony was held in the Senate Hall of the University where the Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Fateh Marri distributed the cheques among eligible students.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said, "In the era of competition, the students shall make themselves able to achieve desired goals which can only be achieved with hard work and research. "

"There is no other way to find a place in private and public sectors except academic excellence," he said and advised the students to avail opportunities being provided by the university to polish their talent.

The Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said, "The Student Financial Aid office has been engaged in providing opportunities for a scholarship to talented students."

"In this regard, awareness sessions with full assistance to students are being held," he said.

He informed, "University management has developed E-Applications for students where the students can easily get the information and also submit their suggestions as well."

The Deputy Director (DD) of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Syed Nauman Ali Shah briefed the HESSA Students Support Activities and shared that the Directorate of University Advancement and Financial Assistance had prepared an E-Form for its alumni registration on varsity’s website.

"The university management also focusing on other E-Services of the students," he added.

