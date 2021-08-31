SAU donates saplings to Edhi Foundation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando jam Tuesday donated over 150 saplings to Edhi Foundation for tree planting campaign at Edhi Home at M-9 near Hyderabad.

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri handed over 150 saplings to Mairaj Ahmed, the Incharge Edhi Foundation Hyderabad office.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Fateh Marri said that the University was in technical liaison with various institutions in the capital of Sindh for tree planting and urban forest to curb the growing pollution in Karachi.

He said that SAU management wanted joint research to plant mango and other fruit trees in the city.

"The fruit plants can be planted for those who think that the climate in Karachi is not conducive to growing these plants,"he said.

He informed that presently, Sindh Agriculture University was already providing medical services to Edhi Foundation at its animal farm and sick animal care center and in this regard, the varsity's team led by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar has also visited Edhi Home.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Dr. Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah also expressed their views. Leaders of the Green Youth Society were also present in the ceremony.