SAU Embarks On Digitalization Journey: Dr. Fateh Mari
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 08:09 PM
The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari on Thursday emphasized the global trend towards modernization and highlighted the significant role that Information Technology and media can play in driving advancements in agriculture from researchers to farmers
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari on Thursday emphasized the global trend towards modernization and highlighted the significant role that Information Technology and media can play in driving advancements in agriculture from researchers to farmers.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the digitalization of the Public Relations section of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Mari emphasized the importance of digitalization in improving access to information and facilitating ease of processes for students from admission to degree attainment.
Addressing the audience at the inaugural ceremony held at senate hall Dr. Mari stated that work has been undertaken on the Learning Management System (LMS) to facilitate students at the university. This digital system will promote inter linkages between academia, industry, farmers, alumni, students and educational and research institutions, and promote modernized agriculture, he said.
Syed Nadeem Shah Jamote, a Progressive Farmer and Sr.
Vice President of the Sindh Abadgar board stated that the efforts of our agricultural institutions, particularly SAU aim to ensure that Sindh contributes more to the production than other provinces and the research work conducted in Sindh should be highlighted.
Nabi Bux Sathio, Vice Chairman of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture emphasized that universities should now aspire for global recognition and their faculties and students should be acquainted with international universities and institutions. He mentioned that Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has contributed to the progress of the institution during his three-year tenure.
During the inauguration ceremony of the digitalization of the Public Relations section Dr. Fateh Mari, accompanied by Progressive Farmers Syed Nadeem Shah Jamote, Nabi Bux Sathio and various faculty deans visited the digitized PRO Section and Media cell. They took briefing regarding various initiatives taken by the PRO Section including the establishment of a studio, podcast studio, archives library, webpage and android app.
Recent Stories
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history
Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP
All possible relief being provided to police personnel
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients
Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits4 minutes ago
-
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM4 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history4 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused13 minutes ago
-
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP13 minutes ago
-
All possible relief being provided to police personnel9 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients23 minutes ago
-
LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme25 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure in Suhbatpur on modern lines top priority: Saleem Khosa9 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in Barkhan9 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers commends martyrs for sustaining peace8 minutes ago