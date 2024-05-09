SAU embarks on digitalization journey: Dr. Fateh Mari

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari on Thursday emphasized the global trend towards modernization and highlighted the significant role that Information Technology and media can play in driving advancements in agriculture from researchers to farmers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari on Thursday emphasized the global trend towards modernization and highlighted the significant role that Information Technology and media can play in driving advancements in agriculture from researchers to farmers.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the digitalization of the Public Relations section of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Mari emphasized the importance of digitalization in improving access to information and facilitating ease of processes for students from admission to degree attainment.

Addressing the audience at the inaugural ceremony held at senate hall Dr. Mari stated that work has been undertaken on the Learning Management System (LMS) to facilitate students at the university. This digital system will promote inter linkages between academia, industry, farmers, alumni, students and educational and research institutions, and promote modernized agriculture, he said.

Syed Nadeem Shah Jamote, a Progressive Farmer and Sr.

Vice President of the Sindh Abadgar board stated that the efforts of our agricultural institutions, particularly SAU aim to ensure that Sindh contributes more to the production than other provinces and the research work conducted in Sindh should be highlighted.

Nabi Bux Sathio, Vice Chairman of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture emphasized that universities should now aspire for global recognition and their faculties and students should be acquainted with international universities and institutions. He mentioned that Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has contributed to the progress of the institution during his three-year tenure.

During the inauguration ceremony of the digitalization of the Public Relations section Dr. Fateh Mari, accompanied by Progressive Farmers Syed Nadeem Shah Jamote, Nabi Bux Sathio and various faculty deans visited the digitized PRO Section and Media cell. They took briefing regarding various initiatives taken by the PRO Section including the establishment of a studio, podcast studio, archives library, webpage and android app.