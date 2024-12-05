SAU establishes dragon fruit nursery to boost agricultural research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has established a dragon fruit nursery under the Small Grant Research Projects, supervised by the department of horticulture.

The nursery, located in front of the faculty of social sciences, was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri on Thursday.

During the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Noor-un-Nisa Memon, the project’s Principal Investigator, briefed the Vice Chancellor and participants on the nursery’s objectives, ongoing research on various dragon fruit varieties and its significance for the agricultural sector.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari lauded the university’s efforts in promoting research on seasonal and off-season fruits. He emphasized the importance of studying fruits like dragon fruit, lychee, strawberry and jackfruit to align their cultivation with Sindh’s climatic conditions. Dr. Mari stressed the need to transfer the outcomes of such research to local farmers, enabling them to grow climate-suited crops and improve their economic well-being.

Dr. Noor-un-Nisa Memon highlighted the achievements of the project, stating that the dragon fruit nursery would play a crucial role in advancing the fruit industry in the province and strengthening the agricultural sector.

Ph.D. scholar and research fellow Muzamil Farooque Jamali provided a detailed briefing on the research progress and activities related to dragon fruit cultivation.

The event was attended by prominent academicians and officials, including Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Chairman of the Department of Horticulture, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano and other senior officials.