SAU establishes experimental olive and pomegranate field

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The authorities of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam have established an experimental olive and pomegranate field at the university's farm under "Elite Fruit Tree Plantation".

According to a university spokesman, the project is funded by Small Grant Research Projects which was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and other experts by planting the saplings.

Under the supervision of the Horticulture Department of Sindh Agriculture University, a research field of "Elite Fruit Tree Plantation" was established at the varsity's Latif experimental farm.

Addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony, Dr Fateh Marri emphasized that experts should conduct research for the production of fruits and vegetables against adverse weather and the scope of research should be widened for the production of commodities according to the climate of Sindh.

Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Chairman, of the Department of Horticulture said that the experiments of these varieties of olive and pomegranate are being carried out under Small Grant Research Projects under the support of "Establishment of the Model Fruit Nursery" and the research will be enhanced.

Dr. Noor-u-Nisa Memon, Principal Investigator of the Project said that these pomegranate and olive varieties were subtropical and their adaptability can be further explored through research at the flower and fruit level for Tando Jam and suburbs.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, Dr Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Noor-u-Nisa Memon, Dr Imtiaz Nizamani, Dr Ibrahim Khaskheli, Dr Niaz Ahmed Wahucho and Engineer Mumtaz Jakhro planted saplings.