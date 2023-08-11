Open Menu

SAU Establishes Experimental Olive And Pomegranate Field

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 10:51 PM

SAU establishes experimental olive and pomegranate field

The authorities of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam have established an experimental olive and pomegranate field at the university's farm under "Elite Fruit Tree Plantation"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The authorities of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam have established an experimental olive and pomegranate field at the university's farm under "Elite Fruit Tree Plantation".

According to a university spokesman, the project is funded by Small Grant Research Projects which was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and other experts by planting the saplings.

Under the supervision of the Horticulture Department of Sindh Agriculture University, a research field of "Elite Fruit Tree Plantation" was established at the varsity's Latif experimental farm.

Addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony, Dr Fateh Marri emphasized that experts should conduct research for the production of fruits and vegetables against adverse weather and the scope of research should be widened for the production of commodities according to the climate of Sindh.

Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Chairman, of the Department of Horticulture said that the experiments of these varieties of olive and pomegranate are being carried out under Small Grant Research Projects under the support of "Establishment of the Model Fruit Nursery" and the research will be enhanced.

Dr. Noor-u-Nisa Memon, Principal Investigator of the Project said that these pomegranate and olive varieties were subtropical and their adaptability can be further explored through research at the flower and fruit level for Tando Jam and suburbs.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, Dr Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Noor-u-Nisa Memon, Dr Imtiaz Nizamani, Dr Ibrahim Khaskheli, Dr Niaz Ahmed Wahucho and Engineer Mumtaz Jakhro planted saplings.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Agriculture Tando Jam

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

13 minutes ago
 Key Spanish lagoon dries out due to drought, overe ..

Key Spanish lagoon dries out due to drought, overexploitation

20 minutes ago
 DIGP Security meets Chinese CG

DIGP Security meets Chinese CG

20 minutes ago
 FIA arrest woman on harassment charges

FIA arrest woman on harassment charges

20 minutes ago
 Thousands of coup supporters gathered near French ..

Thousands of coup supporters gathered near French base in Niger

20 minutes ago
 More than 1 million oil barrels removed from decay ..

More than 1 million oil barrels removed from decaying tanker near Yemen, UN says ..

30 minutes ago
IRSA releases 316,400 cusecs water

IRSA releases 316,400 cusecs water

30 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly dissolved

Sindh Assembly dissolved

30 minutes ago
 HMC terminates 207 sanitary workers appointed on ' ..

HMC terminates 207 sanitary workers appointed on 'contingency' basis

30 minutes ago
 No restriction on Nawaz after completing 5-year di ..

No restriction on Nawaz after completing 5-year disqualification: Prime Minister ..

30 minutes ago
 SMBBMU Larkana organizes condolence reference in m ..

SMBBMU Larkana organizes condolence reference in memory of Professor Bilquees Ma ..

36 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori dissol ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori dissolves Sindh Assembly

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan