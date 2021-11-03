SAU establishes Student Teachers Engagement Program for students' healthy activities

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam has established a Students-Teachers Engagement Programme with the objective to revive healthy activities in the campus.

The Student-Teacher Engagement Programme" based on teachers and students of the university, the university spokesman informed here on Wednesday adding that STEP will prepare a Calendar for various activities from its platform.

The Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. AIjaz Ahmed Khooharo has been appointed as the Chairman and Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advances and Financial Assistance as the Secretary of STEP while various societies will also be formed to ensure the participation of students, said a news release issued here.

In this regard, an important meeting was held at the university conference room presided by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari and attended by Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Khooharo, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Khadim Wagan, Dr. Riaz Buriro, Dr. Rehana Buriro, Dr.

Bhai Khan Solangi, Dr. Shahzor Gul Khaskheli, Dr. Wahid Baloch, Dr.

Tanveer Fateh Abro, Dr. Tehseen Fatima Miano and Dr. Khalid Hussain.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said through STEP platform, alumni Festival for graduates of the university would be organized in December, while sports events, scientific exhibitions, speeches and quiz competitions, literary and dramatic events would be organized and awards would be given to students in recognition of their cultural and social activities and outstanding academic performance, while prizes would also be distributed to students in various fields.

He said popular lectures by eminent personalities and academic and literary experts would be held which help increase academic, research and healthy atmosphere for university students.

In this regard, the first event would be organized in the honor of ex-student, poet and well-known tv anchor Bakhsh Mehranvi on November 10.

Students from Thar, Shankar Singh Sodho, Suresh Kumar, Ahmad Ali Rahmon, Asma Khoso, Suman Devi led a meeting with Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and Dr. Ismail Kambhar and it was decided to hold a "Festival on Thar Culture" through STEP platform.

