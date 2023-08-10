SAU experiment on growing crops in saline land gaining success

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The experiment of the agriculture scientists of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam of growing trees and paddy crops in saline soil is now heading towards success

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The experiment of the agriculture scientists of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam of growing trees and paddy crops in saline soil is now heading towards success.

According to university spokesman, the Australian experts and representatives of the leading agricultural research and irrigation institutions have termed the varsity research project as a milestone for agricultural development in the future.

The spokesman informed that Sindh Agriculture University along with other stakeholders in collaboration with the Australian government had established an experimental and scientific field near Mula Katiyar of District Tando Muhammad Khan, In collaboration under "Adapting to Salinity in the Southern Indus Basin (ASSIB)" Project.

This project aims to develop and investigate adaptation options and strategies with people managing and living in salinity-affected agricultural landscapes in the southern Indus Basin.

In this regard, representatives of various institutions including Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Mehran University Jamshoro, Agriculture Research Sindh, SIDA, non-governmental organization SOFT and a team from Australia, conducted an observation visit to the experimental field.

Speaking during a briefing session, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the Sindh Agriculture University was conducting research to make the existing land resources, especially for growing crops on saline and arid lands. The varsity experts have been able to achieve successful results through this Australian Government project, he informed and added that now these results will be transferred to the farming community.

Dr. Michael Mitchell, the project leader of Charles Sturt University, Australia, said that the concept of sustainable agriculture in the lands affected by water scarcity and salinity in Pakistan was a big challenge.

Various institutions have been engaged to deal with this challenge through joint efforts, he said.

Dr. Sandra Heaney Mustafa, Community Engagement and Adult education Coordinator, University of Canberra, Australia said that secondary salinity in Pakistan contributes about 15 million tons of salt to the Indus Basin annually due to irrigated agriculture. She informed that salinity had affected at least 4.5 million hectares of land across the country including 54 percent of the lower Indus basin.

The project is designed to initiate a long-term research programme in the salinity-affected landscapes of Pakistan, she informed.

Dr. Edward Barrett Lennard, Adaptation Options Research Leader, Murdoch University, Australia said that the partnership of Sindh Agriculture University and other institutions had yielded better results from this experimental field. These results will be beneficial for making the saline lands of the farmers in future, he said.

Dr. Bakhshal Lashari, Country Project head said that this project will produce more results for farmers in the future.

Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Focal person for Sindh Agriculture University informed that the experts have tested 26 trees and 20 paddy varieties in the saline land field. The results will be replicated in the rest of Sindh and will be useful for the farmers of the entire province, he hoped.

Among others, Dr. Qazi Suleman Memon, Dr. Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr. Mashooq Ali Talpur, Sanaullah Solangi, Bhawani Shankar, Mansoor Umer Khanzada and Shakeel Ahmed Chatha were present on the occasion.