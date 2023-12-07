SAU experts warn of land productivity decline, water quality threat in province

The water and soil experts of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have expressed concern and said that the productivity of the land is decreasing due to the negative effects of excess salinity in soil and water and climate change, which will lead to a decline in future drinking water and the threat of food security, while fertile lands are being converted into colonies due to the growing population

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The water and soil experts of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have expressed concern and said that the productivity of the land is decreasing due to the negative effects of excess salinity in soil and water and climate change, which will lead to a decline in future drinking water and the threat of food security, while fertile lands are being converted into colonies due to the growing population.

The experts shared these views while speaking in a seminar held in connection with “World Soil Day” organized at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

Addressing an event titled "Soil and Water: Source of Life" the vice-chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Marri said that climate change has caused a lot of damage to agriculture, and due to the growing population, the green lands are being converted into residential colonies, and the fertility and productivity of agricultural land was decreasing.

He added, “Better soil health management has to be promoted to improve land capacity”. He pointed out more than 54 housing schemes are situated on hundreds of acres of inhabited land on the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road only.

Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean of the faculty of crop production, said that Sindh is the most affected by salinity and more than 6.3 million hectares of land have been destroyed due to salinity.

Dr. Mehrunisa Memon, Chairperson of the Department of Soil Sciences said nutrients in the soil are decreasing, so sustainable methods of soil conservation must be adopted and farmers must be made aware of modern technology.

President of the Soil Sciences Society of Pakistan Prof. Dr. Zaheer ud din Zaheer said in his online speech that it is the responsibility of scientists to expand research on the threats to soil, adding that land and water are closely related to human life. Prof. Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi said that the excessive use of pesticides and harmful chemicals on the crops and the discharge of industrial residues and chemicals in the river water are continuously proving to be harmful to the land. Arz Muhammad Mashori, Qurban Ali Panhwer, Hassan Rashidi, Dr. Saima Kulsoom Babbar, and others also spoke on this occasion.

Earlier, the awareness rally and soil science day cake was also cut and a poster exhibition on soil issues was organized by the students, in which the Vice Chancellor distributed certificates of appreciation to the successful students. Dean Dr. Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Director Finance Aneel Kumar, teachers, students, experts from the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Sindh, and representatives of various private companies attended the event.