Open Menu

SAU Experts Warn Of Land Productivity Decline, Water Quality Threat In Province

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 11:55 PM

SAU experts warn of land productivity decline, water quality threat in province

The water and soil experts of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have expressed concern and said that the productivity of the land is decreasing due to the negative effects of excess salinity in soil and water and climate change, which will lead to a decline in future drinking water and the threat of food security, while fertile lands are being converted into colonies due to the growing population

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The water and soil experts of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have expressed concern and said that the productivity of the land is decreasing due to the negative effects of excess salinity in soil and water and climate change, which will lead to a decline in future drinking water and the threat of food security, while fertile lands are being converted into colonies due to the growing population.

The experts shared these views while speaking in a seminar held in connection with “World Soil Day” organized at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

Addressing an event titled "Soil and Water: Source of Life" the vice-chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Marri said that climate change has caused a lot of damage to agriculture, and due to the growing population, the green lands are being converted into residential colonies, and the fertility and productivity of agricultural land was decreasing.

He added, “Better soil health management has to be promoted to improve land capacity”. He pointed out more than 54 housing schemes are situated on hundreds of acres of inhabited land on the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road only.

Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean of the faculty of crop production, said that Sindh is the most affected by salinity and more than 6.3 million hectares of land have been destroyed due to salinity.

Dr. Mehrunisa Memon, Chairperson of the Department of Soil Sciences said nutrients in the soil are decreasing, so sustainable methods of soil conservation must be adopted and farmers must be made aware of modern technology.

President of the Soil Sciences Society of Pakistan Prof. Dr. Zaheer ud din Zaheer said in his online speech that it is the responsibility of scientists to expand research on the threats to soil, adding that land and water are closely related to human life. Prof. Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi said that the excessive use of pesticides and harmful chemicals on the crops and the discharge of industrial residues and chemicals in the river water are continuously proving to be harmful to the land. Arz Muhammad Mashori, Qurban Ali Panhwer, Hassan Rashidi, Dr. Saima Kulsoom Babbar, and others also spoke on this occasion.

Earlier, the awareness rally and soil science day cake was also cut and a poster exhibition on soil issues was organized by the students, in which the Vice Chancellor distributed certificates of appreciation to the successful students. Dean Dr. Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Director Finance Aneel Kumar, teachers, students, experts from the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Sindh, and representatives of various private companies attended the event.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Water Nuclear Agriculture Road Lead Event From Million Housing

Recent Stories

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

8 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

7 minutes ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

26 minutes ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

29 minutes ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

29 minutes ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

25 minutes ago
Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

25 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

25 minutes ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

34 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

25 minutes ago
 How climate change threatens global agriculture

How climate change threatens global agriculture

25 minutes ago
 SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan