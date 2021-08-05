UrduPoint.com

SAU Extends Date For Admission Forms Submission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:48 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has extended the date for submission of admissions forms in postgraduate degree programmes due to Covid-19.

According to announcement here on Thursday, the forms date for submission of forms for admission in post graduate degree programme has been extended for admission in M.

Sc., ME, MSIT, M.Phil and Ph.D in all faculties for postgraduate degree programme can now be submitted till August 10, 2021 as per the schedule already issued by the Director Advanced Studies.

The entry test, which was scheduled for August 10, 2021 has been cancelled and the admission will now be based on the candidates' academic performance.

