SAU extends date for admission forms submission

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University has extended the date of submission of admission forms for admission for the academic year 2022-2023 in different disciplines of the varsity, its sub-campus, and affiliated institutions up to December 16,2022.

The university management also rescheduled the date of conducting the entry test for admission.

The Director of Admissions, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam informed here on Friday that the decision has been made to provide maximum opportunities to interesting candidates who wish to get admission to the Bachelor's Degree Programme for the academic year 2022-2023 in five faculties of the university, it's sub-campus Umerkot as well as in Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technologies, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri and Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.

The date of the entry test has also been changed and now it will be held on December 25, 2022 at Public school Latifabad Hyderabad.