SAU Extends Postgraduate Admission Deadline To December 13
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Director of Advanced Studies at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has announced an extension in the deadline for submitting admission forms for postgraduate programs for the Spring Semester 2024.
Candidates applying for MSc, ME, MSIT, MPhil and PhD programs can now submit their applications until December 13, 2024.
The university also rescheduled the entry test for these admissions, which will now be held on December 17, 2024.
