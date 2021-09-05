UrduPoint.com

SAU Extends Registration Date

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Director Admissions Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Sunday has announced to extend the date of registration for the academic years 21-2020.

He informed that date of registration in all the faculties, institutes, center as well as, SZAB Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and sub-campus Umerkot for the academic year 21-2020 has been extended.

The date of registration in the second Semester (Fall) of all classes of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and Final year has been extended till September 20.

2021, he informed and added that admission forms can be submitted with a late fee of Rs. 800/=, He said that registration is being carried out on condition that concerned students will be responsible themselves for fulfilling the required attendance for appearing in the examinations.

The registration can also be done online and the facility is available on the university's website, he informed and added that the university's admissions department can be contacted for more information.

