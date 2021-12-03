SAU Faculty library named after Dr. A.Q. Mughal

The library of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering of Sindh Agriculture University is attributed with the name of Dr. A.Q. Mughal Ex-Vice Chancellor the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The library of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering of Sindh Agriculture University is attributed with the name of Dr. A.Q. Mughal Ex-Vice Chancellor the university.

Besides eminent academician, researcher, former chairman of the University Grants Commission, Dr. A.Q. Mughal had served Sindh Agriculture University as Vice Chancellor and also discharge responsibilities on different positions in Federal and provincial Institution and international organizations.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri along with Dr. A.Q. Mughal on Friday inaugurated the library and new extension building of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. A.Q. Mughal said that COVID-19 had badly affected the education of the country and now there was the need that the students should focus on their attention towards their academic and research activities.

He said the graduates of Sindh Agriculture University were rendering excellent services in institutions across the country and few of them were still serving as Vice Chancellors of five universities of the country including three universities of Sindh which showed standard and quality of education of the institute.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri while acknowledging the services achievements of Dr. A.Q. Mughal said that he had followed his footsteps and earned good name for the varsity like other graduates were serving in various universities and institutions.

The Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Prof. Dr. Naimatullah Leghari said it was honor for the faculty to name the library as Dr. A. Q Mughal.

Among others, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Dr. Siraj Ahmed Siyal also addressed the participants of the ceremony which attended by large number of faculty members, teachers, officers and students.