Open Menu

SAU, FAO Sign MoU To Boost Climate-resilient Farming, Support Small Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 07:15 PM

SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers

The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote modern agricultural practices and assist small farmers to deal with climate change, besides improving water use, increasing production and enhancing marketing through Farmer Field Schools (FFS)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote modern agricultural practices and assist small farmers to deal with climate change, besides improving water use, increasing production and enhancing marketing through Farmer Field Schools (FFS).

The MoU in this regard, was signed by the Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and FAO Senior Scientific Officer and Head of Sindh Office James Robert OKOTH. According to the SAU spokesperson, this initiative is part of the broader project "Climate-Resilient Agriculture and Water Management for Transforming the Indus Basin."

Under this agreement, SAU and FAO will work to holistically improve climate-resilient agriculture and water management practices and integrate these improvements into agricultural extension courses at higher education institutions in Sindh and Punjab.

The signing ceremony took place in the senate hall of SAU, where Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari emphasized the importance of supporting small farmers, addressing climate change threats, intercropping, and providing farmers with the necessary capacity building, seeds, water and marketing assistance to enhance production and prosperity.

He noted that training programs for farmers through farmer field schools would be further strengthened with the help of university experts and FAO.

FAO's James Okoth said that they were working together with educational and research institutions in Sindh and Punjab to transfer modern technology to small farmers and improve agricultural practices through short courses and farmer field schools. He expressed hope for success in jointly addressing food security, nutritional deficiencies and the impacts of climate change.

The spokesperson informed that under the previously signed agreement, SAU and FAO established 22 demonstration sites during the Rabi and Kharif cropping seasons to enhance farmer capacity by directly training 660 beneficiaries and an additional 1,100 farmers through field days. Furthermore, 44 field days were conducted to train 2,200 farmers on climate-resilient agriculture (CRA) and water management practices.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Nahiyoon, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Laghari, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Anil Kumar, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr. Aasia Akbar Panhwar, Mumtaz Ahmed Jakhro, Dr. Noor Nisa Memon, Gul Sher Lochi and others.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Technology United Nations Education Punjab Water Agriculture Ghulam Mohiuddin Agreement

Recent Stories

BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: ..

BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson

10 seconds ago
 SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development p ..

SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan

12 seconds ago
 Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes wit ..

Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..

14 seconds ago
 Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seeke ..

Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers

15 seconds ago
 Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar developmen ..

Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya

20 seconds ago
 Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, m ..

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music

9 minutes ago
Experts highlight importance of data for effective ..

Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management

7 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown notice

FESCO shutdown notice

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report

Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report

7 minutes ago
 School set up to educate working children

School set up to educate working children

7 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

7 minutes ago
 FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainw ..

FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial c ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan