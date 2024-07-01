SAU, FAO Sign MoU To Boost Climate-resilient Farming, Support Small Farmers
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 07:15 PM
The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote modern agricultural practices and assist small farmers to deal with climate change, besides improving water use, increasing production and enhancing marketing through Farmer Field Schools (FFS)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote modern agricultural practices and assist small farmers to deal with climate change, besides improving water use, increasing production and enhancing marketing through Farmer Field Schools (FFS).
The MoU in this regard, was signed by the Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and FAO Senior Scientific Officer and Head of Sindh Office James Robert OKOTH. According to the SAU spokesperson, this initiative is part of the broader project "Climate-Resilient Agriculture and Water Management for Transforming the Indus Basin."
Under this agreement, SAU and FAO will work to holistically improve climate-resilient agriculture and water management practices and integrate these improvements into agricultural extension courses at higher education institutions in Sindh and Punjab.
The signing ceremony took place in the senate hall of SAU, where Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari emphasized the importance of supporting small farmers, addressing climate change threats, intercropping, and providing farmers with the necessary capacity building, seeds, water and marketing assistance to enhance production and prosperity.
He noted that training programs for farmers through farmer field schools would be further strengthened with the help of university experts and FAO.
FAO's James Okoth said that they were working together with educational and research institutions in Sindh and Punjab to transfer modern technology to small farmers and improve agricultural practices through short courses and farmer field schools. He expressed hope for success in jointly addressing food security, nutritional deficiencies and the impacts of climate change.
The spokesperson informed that under the previously signed agreement, SAU and FAO established 22 demonstration sites during the Rabi and Kharif cropping seasons to enhance farmer capacity by directly training 660 beneficiaries and an additional 1,100 farmers through field days. Furthermore, 44 field days were conducted to train 2,200 farmers on climate-resilient agriculture (CRA) and water management practices.
The ceremony was attended by Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Nahiyoon, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Laghari, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Anil Kumar, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr. Aasia Akbar Panhwar, Mumtaz Ahmed Jakhro, Dr. Noor Nisa Memon, Gul Sher Lochi and others.
Recent Stories
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson
SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan
Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..
Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers
Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music
Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management
FESCO shutdown notice
Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report
School set up to educate working children
DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram
FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson10 seconds ago
-
Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers15 seconds ago
-
Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya20 seconds ago
-
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music9 minutes ago
-
Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management7 minutes ago
-
FESCO shutdown notice7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report7 minutes ago
-
School set up to educate working children7 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram7 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice7 minutes ago
-
4 member gang arrested involved in street crimes, house robberies7 minutes ago
-
27 meters cut off for gas theft7 minutes ago