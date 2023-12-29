SAU flood affected students receive scholarship cheque

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), flood-affected students on Friday received scholarship cheque distributed by Dean

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), flood-affected students on Friday received scholarship cheque distributed by Dean

faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr Altaf Ali Siyal.

The cheques were distributed among affected students under USAID's merit-based scholarship program (MNBSP).

According to the spokesperson of University, all the cheques were distributed under USAID Alumni Reunion and Scholarship program for the students of flood-ravaged areas of Sindh.

In this regard, an event was organized at Dr. AM Shaikh auditorium hall of the University.

Dean of Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal distributed cheques among 70 male and female students, hailing from various flood-hit areas of Sindh.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr. Siyal said that merit and need-based scholarship program is operational for the last many years with the support of higher education commission (HEC), and the financial assistance of USAID.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of university advancement and financial assistance said that human resource development division of HEC was working to develop trained and skilled human resources. He said that 2022 heavy rain and floods had caused damage to the livelihood, livestock, and infrastructure of residents of most areas of Sindh. He said that the flood-affected students would enjoy benefits from the scholarship. The deputy director of university advancement and financial assistance Syed Naoman Ali Shah briefed the participants about the program, while the USAID and HEC participants appreciated the arrangements of the program.

