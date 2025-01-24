Open Menu

SAU Focuses On Research To Address Agricultural Challenges: VC

Published January 24, 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam was enhancing its efforts to address critical agricultural challenges through targeted and issue-based research. This commitment was expressed by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal on Friday during his visit to the faculty of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences and the faculty of crop protection.

According to the SAU spokesperson, Dr. Siyal stressed the need to tackle the effects of climate change, including crop infestations such as locusts, global warming and other emerging threats to agriculture.

He underscored the importance of developing climate-resilient farming practices, improved crop varieties and conservation of indigenous livestock breeds to support farmers and strengthen the agricultural sector.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted the growing importance of agricultural education among the youth, citing its vast potential for employment and entrepreneurship.

He also urged faculty members to ensure student participation in classroom sessions, fieldwork and laboratory activities to prepare them for practical challenges. He emphasized the need to upgrade teaching and research facilities, pledging full support to overcome any barriers.

Dr. Siyal acknowledged the high expectations of the farming community, emphasizing the university’s role in delivering pure, high-yield seed varieties, cutting-edge technologies and effective farmer advisory services.

The event was attended by Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean of the Faculty of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of the Faculty of crop protection, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Director of advanced studies along with department heads and numerous faculty members.

