SAU gears up work for establishing agriculture museum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University has started work at a rapid pace for setting up the first agriculture museum at Tando Jam.

According to a university spokesman, the museum will house eight different galleries and is capable of preserving the heritage of agriculture right from the period of Moen-jo-Daro till date.

The 113 domes and 226 pillars of the corridor adjacent to the museum will be decorated with historical pictures and also with an agricultural timeline of the history of five thousand years of Sindh.

The spokesman informed that work on Pakistan's best agriculture museum namely "Kheti Sir Saiti" has been started with the personal interest of the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri In this connection, Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Mughal consultant for Media and Heritage Friday briefed the Vice Chancellor and informed that the museum is being established in the historic building of the central library of the university.

He said that 8 different galleries will be set up in the museum which includes historical agricultural implements, hand-made tools, irrigation systems, crop seeds, models of different animal species, old crop patterns, old storage systems and soil samples of Sindh.

"There will be models of agricultural development right from the period of "Moen jo Daro" to modern times, he said and added that animal transport and loading carts, bullock carts, thread, ropes, textile tools and agricultural products used in food" will also be displayed in the museum.

Dr. Mughal informed that it has been decided to beautify the corridor with 113 domes and 226 pillars from the crop production faculty to the museum with historical agricultural references and historical photos of five thousand years of evolution of Sindh and agricultural timeline.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri while expressing satisfaction over the efforts said that this museum will not only preserve the history but also provide an environment for students of agriculture and history to learn and understand the agricultural heritage and evolution of Sindh. The biographies of the personalities who have rendered unforgettable services in agriculture and their books should also be preserved in the museum, he emphasized.

The Vice-Chancellor directed the museum committee to keep the historical innovations in the museum and also preserve them digitally so that the entire agricultural history of Sindh in the world could be understood and evaluated through this museum.

The Committee members including Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Ahmed Ali Tagar, Gul Sher Lochi, Nusrat Hussain Chandio and Muhammad Ahsan Channa also presented their suggestions.