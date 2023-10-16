Open Menu

SAU, HESSA Urge To Make Faculty Development Programme More Effective

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 09:23 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The management of Sindh Agriculture University and experts of USAID Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) have urged to make the faculty development programme more effective through international experts and institutions to improve the teaching quality of the country's universities under USAID-funded programme.

They expressed these views in a meeting held between the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Fateh Marri and HESSA Chief of Party Dr Aslam Chaudhry held on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor said that after a long time, the training of university faculty, deans and related staff is being carried out through the University of Utah, USA. Such market-oriented training events are being organized as per the innovative changes in the world, he said.

Dr. Marri emphasized that trained experts should have to support their colleagues at their respective universities. They should also schedule a monthly meeting to understand the consequences, find new ideas and review future planning, he suggested.

The HESSA Chief of Party Dr. Aslam Chaudhry said that the project has invested US$ 19 million to increase the number of serviceable graduates and enhance capacity building of faculty.

He also informed that the project is focusing on educating Pakistan's higher education institutions on how to implement strategies and better systems. Dr. Chaudhry expressed hope that the training would be useful and help expand research and development.

During a presentation on quality improvement and training in various fields on behalf of HESSA, Dr. Chaudhry provided detailed information on the project's initiatives.

The Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, HESSA Deputy Chief of Party Dr. Ayesha Razzak, Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Zaheer Nizamani, Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Khadim Hussain Wagan, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Dr. Iram Saba Memon, Dr. Shabana Sartaj, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miyano, Dr. Rehana, Dr. Aqeel Memon and Dr. Mohammad Naeem also shared their respective views on educational development in Pakistan.

