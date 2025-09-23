Open Menu

SAU Holds 'Idea To Impact' Workshop To Boost Agri-entrepreneurship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 09:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, through its Business Incubation Centre (BIC), in collaboration with the Sindh Enterprise Incubation Centre of the Sindh Science and Information Technology Department, organized a high-impact workshop titled “Idea to Impact” to promote youth-led agri-entrepreneurship.

Addressing the inaugural session, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that innovative ideas in agriculture can deliver transformative results, generating business and employment opportunities for the country’s youth. He urged students to design practical solutions for farmers and rural communities, emphasizing that multiple institutions now provide investment and funding support for startups.

Dr. Siyal described entrepreneurship as a “strategic necessity” for sustainable development of Pakistan, assuring full institutional backing for student-led innovations. He highlighted that agriculture contributes 19% to GDP of the country and employs 37% of the labour force, while allied industries such as fertilizer, seed, pesticide, dairy and poultry were directly dependent on the sector.

“This creates vast space for startups to enhance productivity, adopt climate-smart technologies and tackle food security challenges,” he remarked.

Director BIC Dr. Muhammad Saleem Sarki underlined the centre’s mission to foster an innovation-driven ecosystem, build entrepreneurial mindsets among students and faculty, and strengthen academia-industry-government linkages. He noted that the BIC provides mentoring, training, technical guidance and industry networks to help transform final-year projects into financially viable enterprises.

Director Sindh Enterprise Incubation Centre Aizaz Korai, Umair Jaliawala, Malik Khaskheli and Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Khan (Deputy Director, BIC), shared their views on idea development, funding access, marketing strategies and success stories of startups. The workshop was attended by a large number of faculty members, students and startup experts, concluding with an interactive session.

