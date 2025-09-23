SAU Holds 'Idea To Impact' Workshop To Boost Agri-entrepreneurship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, through its Business Incubation Centre (BIC), in collaboration with the Sindh Enterprise Incubation Centre of the Sindh Science and Information Technology Department, organized a high-impact workshop titled “Idea to Impact” to promote youth-led agri-entrepreneurship.
Addressing the inaugural session, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that innovative ideas in agriculture can deliver transformative results, generating business and employment opportunities for the country’s youth. He urged students to design practical solutions for farmers and rural communities, emphasizing that multiple institutions now provide investment and funding support for startups.
Dr. Siyal described entrepreneurship as a “strategic necessity” for sustainable development of Pakistan, assuring full institutional backing for student-led innovations. He highlighted that agriculture contributes 19% to GDP of the country and employs 37% of the labour force, while allied industries such as fertilizer, seed, pesticide, dairy and poultry were directly dependent on the sector.
“This creates vast space for startups to enhance productivity, adopt climate-smart technologies and tackle food security challenges,” he remarked.
Director BIC Dr. Muhammad Saleem Sarki underlined the centre’s mission to foster an innovation-driven ecosystem, build entrepreneurial mindsets among students and faculty, and strengthen academia-industry-government linkages. He noted that the BIC provides mentoring, training, technical guidance and industry networks to help transform final-year projects into financially viable enterprises.
Director Sindh Enterprise Incubation Centre Aizaz Korai, Umair Jaliawala, Malik Khaskheli and Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Khan (Deputy Director, BIC), shared their views on idea development, funding access, marketing strategies and success stories of startups. The workshop was attended by a large number of faculty members, students and startup experts, concluding with an interactive session.
Recent Stories
International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAU holds 'Idea to Impact' workshop to boost agri-entrepreneurship35 seconds ago
-
Police launched crackdown against A-category drug traffickers38 seconds ago
-
CM chairs meeting to discuss progress of projects under ADP39 seconds ago
-
AJK President, PM express grief over demise of ex AJK Minister Hanif Awan31 minutes ago
-
DC chairs awareness session regarding ongoing cervical cancer campaign31 minutes ago
-
Hearing in Gandapur’s liquor, arms case postponed, arrest warrants remain40 minutes ago
-
Dhamial Police arrest PO in 2023 robbery-cum-murder case40 minutes ago
-
DIG conducts orderly room at Range office SBA41 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at FDA Complex41 minutes ago
-
KP reviews progress on multi-sectoral coordination against GBV41 minutes ago
-
FESCO rapidly restores power in flood-hit areas; 198,878 consumers reconnected41 minutes ago
-
Diplomats from Bangladesh visit PITB to discuss ICT solutions51 minutes ago