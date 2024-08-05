SAU holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

A rally was held at Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people on “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir”

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A rally was held at Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people on “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.”

The rally, which started from M. Sheikh Hall and proceeded to the Crop Production Faculty, saw significant participation from faculty members and students, who carried banners and chanted slogans in support of the Kashmiri people.

The rally was led by Deans of various faculties, including Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khonharo, Dr. Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr.

Syed Zia-ul-Hassan Shah and Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch.

During their speeches, the speakers condemned India for its ongoing oppression of the Kashmiri people, stating that the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India on August 5, 2019, were violations of United Nations laws and human rights.

They said that marking five years of this dark law, the rally was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The speakers reaffirmed that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and also pledged their support for the cause of Kashmir.