Open Menu

SAU Holds Rally On Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM

SAU holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

A rally was held at Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people on “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir”

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A rally was held at Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people on “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.”

The rally, which started from M. Sheikh Hall and proceeded to the Crop Production Faculty, saw significant participation from faculty members and students, who carried banners and chanted slogans in support of the Kashmiri people.

The rally was led by Deans of various faculties, including Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khonharo, Dr. Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr.

Syed Zia-ul-Hassan Shah and Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch.

During their speeches, the speakers condemned India for its ongoing oppression of the Kashmiri people, stating that the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India on August 5, 2019, were violations of United Nations laws and human rights.

They said that marking five years of this dark law, the rally was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The speakers reaffirmed that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and also pledged their support for the cause of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India United Nations August 2019 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

12 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

12 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

13 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan