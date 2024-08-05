SAU Holds Rally On Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM
A rally was held at Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people on “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir”
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A rally was held at Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people on “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.”
The rally, which started from M. Sheikh Hall and proceeded to the Crop Production Faculty, saw significant participation from faculty members and students, who carried banners and chanted slogans in support of the Kashmiri people.
The rally was led by Deans of various faculties, including Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khonharo, Dr. Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr.
Syed Zia-ul-Hassan Shah and Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch.
During their speeches, the speakers condemned India for its ongoing oppression of the Kashmiri people, stating that the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India on August 5, 2019, were violations of United Nations laws and human rights.
They said that marking five years of this dark law, the rally was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The speakers reaffirmed that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and also pledged their support for the cause of Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. committed to Digital Pakistan vision: Shaza Fatima9 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over old enmity19 minutes ago
-
Two passengers killed in bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur49 minutes ago
-
Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers59 minutes ago
-
Powerful explosion rocks Sindh High Court building1 hour ago
-
Three killed in road accident3 hours ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar10 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father11 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI11 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator11 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)12 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki13 hours ago