SAU Honors Professor Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari At Farewell Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Faculty members play a vital role in advancing modern education and research at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam. In light of rapid technological advancements and evolving climate conditions, it is essential to acknowledge the contributions of educators and scholars who have made a lasting impact on academic excellence.
These remarks were made by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal while addressing a farewell ceremony organized by the SAU Teachers' Association (SAUTA) in honor of Professor Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Chairman of the Department of Horticulture, on his retirement.
Dr. Altaf Siyal emphasized that achieving the rank of professor demands years of dedication, perseverance, and commitment. He noted that an educator’s contributions to research and teaching serve as a foundation for national progress. Acknowledging Dr. Leghari’s outstanding services, he praised his role in mentoring numerous Ph.D. and master’s scholars and his significant contributions to the university’s academic and research landscape.
Former Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri commended Dr. Leghari, describing him as an exceptional educator, a literary enthusiast, and a passionate advocate for Sindh.
He highlighted Dr. Leghari’s efforts in developing and transforming the Department of Horticulture and its garden, which is now recognized among the finest in Sindh.
Dr. Aijaz Ali Khuharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, reflected on their shared journey in academic and faculty advocacy, recognizing Dr. Leghari’s unwavering dedication to both institutional growth and faculty welfare. Similarly, Qadri Group leader and former SAUTA President, Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah, emphasized that SAU continues to flourish due to the contributions of its distinguished faculty, with Dr. Leghari being among its most respected educators.
The ceremony also featured addresses by Dr. Imtiaz Ali Nizamani, Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi, Dr. Niaz Hussain Wahucho, and Ghulam Hussain Wagan, who lauded Dr. Leghari’s invaluable contributions. A large number of faculty members and university officials attended the event, including Dr. Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Manzoor Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Ayub Baloch, Suresh Kumar Wadhwani, and SAUTA President Fahad Nazir Khuhso.
