SAU, HOOPO Canada Organize 'Student Article Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with HOOPO, a Canadian organization, recently concluded a student article writing competition aimed at enriching students' writing skills and deepening their understanding of the Carbon & Plants for Property Project objectives.

The competition garnered an overwhelming response from SAU Tandojam students, with a total of 39 articles submitted. After a thorough evaluation process, the winners were announced and honored at a ceremony held at the Faculty of Crop Protection.

Aneeta Lashari, a Postgraduate student of the Faculty of Crop Protection, clinched the first position, followed by Ayaz Ali Hajano, an Undergraduate student of the same faculty, securing the second position. Muzafaruddin Chachar, also a Postgraduate student of the Faculty of Crop Protection, secured the third position.

During the ceremony, cash prizes and certificates were presented to the winners by Amity Global Foundation, Canada.

Professor Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection, chaired the event, and Saad Husnain, CEO of Amity Global Foundation Canada, graced the occasion with his presence.

Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro applauded HOOPO's efforts against carbon and emphasized the significance of collaboration with international organizations in providing opportunities for students' academic growth and development.

"This initiative symbolizes the fruitful collaboration between Pakistani educational institutions and international organizations, opening doors for further opportunities for students' academic advancement," he added.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of key figures including Dr. Abdul Waheed Solangi, Focal Person of HOOPO Canada, Dr. Mehar ul Nissa Raees, an Agricultural Economist, faculty members, and students from various disciplines, highlighting the competition's importance in fostering academic excellence.

