SAU Hosts Cultural Day To Mark Independence Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 02:07 AM
As part of its 78th Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam organized a vibrant Cultural Day to honor Pakistan’s national heroes and celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) As part of its 78th Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam organized a vibrant Cultural Day to honor Pakistan’s national heroes and celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos.
Students from various faculties presented province-wise cultural performances, highlighting Pakistan’s rich heritage and promoting a message of solidarity, peace and patriotism.
Speakers paid glowing tributes to the nation’s heroes who devoted their lives to the country.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director University Advancement, emphasized that the spirit of Bunyan al-Marsoos symbolizes resilience, unity and collective strength, urging the youth to channel these values towards agricultural progress and national harmony.
Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano spoke on the role of culture in shaping national identity, while Dr. Abdul Wahid Khanzai, Director Students Affairs, underlined the significance of national spirit in today’s youth. More than 250 students enthusiastically took part in the event.
Recent Stories
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Police arrest 21 street criminals, seize weapons and drugs
UN warns of risk of complete erasure of Afghan women from public life
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests1 hour ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Police arrest 21 street criminals, seize weapons and drugs55 seconds ago
-
Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi27 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day27 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebration’ camel rally i ..33 minutes ago
-
PML-N Women Wing holds ceremony to mark Independence Day27 minutes ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED1 hour ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University1 hour ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day1 hour ago