SAU hosts cultural day to mark independence celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) As part of its 78th Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam organized a vibrant Cultural Day to honor Pakistan’s national heroes and celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos.

Students from various faculties presented province-wise cultural performances, highlighting Pakistan’s rich heritage and promoting a message of solidarity, peace and patriotism.

Speakers paid glowing tributes to the nation’s heroes who devoted their lives to the country.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director University Advancement, emphasized that the spirit of Bunyan al-Marsoos symbolizes resilience, unity and collective strength, urging the youth to channel these values towards agricultural progress and national harmony.

Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano spoke on the role of culture in shaping national identity, while Dr. Abdul Wahid Khanzai, Director Students Affairs, underlined the significance of national spirit in today’s youth. More than 250 students enthusiastically took part in the event.