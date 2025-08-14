Open Menu

SAU Hosts Friendly Cricket Match Between Faculty Teams To Mark Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 12:43 AM

As part of its Independence Day festivities, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) organized a friendly cricket match between two faculty teams, Shaheen Eleven and Markhor Eleven, in a display of camaraderie, healthy competition and patriotic enthusiasm

Batting first, Shaheen Eleven set a target of 112 runs in 12 overs, with a standout performance from Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar, who top-scored with an impressive 46 runs. In reply, Markhor Eleven chased down the target in the 11th over, powered by strong batting from Dr. Farman Sial (48) and Dr. Shoib (40), securing a well-deserved victory.

The post-match ceremony was attended by Meritorious Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Giasuddin Shah, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry, and Meritorious Prof. Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection. The Man of the Match award was presented by Syndicate Members Dr. Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah, Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Nizamani and Dr. Shabana Sartaj Tunio.

Special Guest of Honor Dr. Fahad Nazir Khoso, President of SAUTA lauded the sportsmanship, teamwork and enthusiasm displayed by the faculty members, noting the importance of such activities in building unity and morale.

The event concluded on a high note, blending the spirit of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with SAU’s commitment to promoting active lifestyles and strengthening community bonds among its faculty.

