SAU Hosts Inaugural ORIC Steering Committee Meeting To Strengthen Academia-industry Collaboration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam held the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal.
The meeting brought together faculty heads, progressive farmers, industrial representatives and research experts with the aim of strengthening academia-industry linkages, aligning research with market demands and contributing to national development through the commercialization of agricultural innovations.
According to a statement, the meeting was attended by Director ORIC and Secretary of the Steering Committee Prof. Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dean Faculty of Crop Production Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, Director Advanced Studies Prof. Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Vice President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Younus Soomro, Vice President of Sindh Abadgar board Syed Nadeem Shah, CEO of SAFCO Suleman Abro, Senior Field Agronomist of Bayer Pakistan Muhammad Imran, Senior Technical Services Officer of Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd.
Areez M.M. and Professor Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted that SAU was committed to serve as a bridge between the agriculture sector and industry by translating modern research into practical applications.
He emphasized that the university’s goal was to commercialize research, enabling farmers to benefit from advanced technologies and contributing to the growth of the agricultural economy.
He further stated that through the Steering Committee, the university will establish sustainable partnerships with farmers and various industries to ensure that research outcomes directly address market requirements.
The meeting underscored the importance of adapting agricultural research to industrial needs through concrete actions. The committee unanimously decided to develop policy recommendations focusing on applied research, commercialization of innovations and sustainable agricultural development.
Participants agreed on the necessity of continuous collaboration and joint efforts to integrate the academic and research sectors with practical industry applications.
APP/ irp
