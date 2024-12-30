Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, in partnership with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and Xi’an Jiaotong University, China, has launched a two-day international conference focusing on “CPEC Energy Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Transformations: Challenges, Opportunities and Sustainable Development”

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, in partnership with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and Xi’an Jiaotong University, China, has launched a two-day international conference focusing on “CPEC Energy Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Transformations: Challenges, Opportunities and Sustainable Development.”

The event was attended by experts and scholars from China, Turkiye, Malaysia and other countries, alongside representatives from Pakistan's four provinces, to discuss critical challenges and opportunities under the CPEC framework.

The inaugural session, held in the university's main auditorium, was presided over by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari. He underscored the CPEC's transformative potential in boosting Pakistan’s exports to Europe via China, Kazakhstan and Astana.

Highlighting the framework's role in promoting cultural ties and addressing poverty and food insecurity, Dr. Mari suggested adopting China's developmental models. He also stressed utilizing arid and coastal regions for agriculture, developing energy projects through agricultural residues and enhancing productivity, mechanization and processing industries in agriculture.

Dr. Mari highlighted the need for technology transfer from China in the fields of crop seeds and livestock breeds to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure sustainable development.

Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, the Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, praised SAU for organizing the conference on an important theme. He remarked that the research presented would offer valuable insights and solutions to Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges.

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan advocated for actionable initiatives under the Green Pakistan Green Initiative. Noting that 28,000 Pakistani students were currently studying in Chinese universities, with 99% on scholarships, he proposed using Karachi’s cattle farms for biomass energy and fertilizer production.

Prof. Quanbao Jiang of Xi’an Jiaotong University underscored CPEC's significance as a key component of the belt and road initiative, noting its over $60 billion investment in energy, transport and industrial zones. He highlighted its potential to transform Pakistan’s economy and increase regional connectivity.

FAO Sindh Office Head James Robert Okoth emphasized the importance of educating Sindh’s agricultural community on modern technologies to achieve sustainable agriculture and tackle climate-related challenges.

Progressive farmer Syed Mehmood Nawaz Shah pointed out the untapped potential in exporting fruits and vegetables to China. He urged infrastructure improvements to meet global standards, noting agriculture’s critical role in employment and GDP.

Qabool Muhammad Khatian, Chairman of the Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) discussed how CPEC’s industrial and agricultural advancements could strengthen Pakistan’s economy. He highlighted Dhabeji’s potential as an industrial zone, given its proximity to Qasim Port, which facilitates exports.

The Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur Mirs Dr. Rasool Bux Mahar advocated for promoting bio-energy and solid waste management using crop and livestock residues to address environmental issues.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Mirpurkhas Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon called for a shift from superficial studies to applied research to foster knowledge-based economic growth.

Professor Dr. Mithat from Turkey discussed collaborative opportunities between Turkey and Pakistan in agricultural education and research.

The conference also featured an exhibition, inaugurated by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, showcasing advancements and innovations related to the conference theme, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and other dignitaries also addressed the occasion.