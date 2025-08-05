SAU Hosts National Unity Rally With Enthusiastic Participation
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) In connection with Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam organized a grand national unity rally under the themes “Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsus” and “Maraka-e-Haq” inspired by the special interest of Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The event aimed to promote patriotism and solidarity among the youth and academic community.
According to the SAU spokesperson, separate rallies were taken out from various points of the university, which converged in front of the Faculty of Crop Production. From there, a massive and united rally marched toward the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat, symbolizing national unity and collective pride.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal led the rally, accompanied by deans of various faculties, the Registrar, Director Finance, heads of academic and administrative departments and a large number of students, faculty members and university staff, all participating with zeal and enthusiasm.
Students carried national flags, placards and banners inscribed with slogans supporting national integrity, the Pakistan’s armed forces and the spirit of unity.
The atmosphere echoed with resounding slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad” reflecting the patriotic fervor of the participants.
Addressing the main gathering, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said “Pakistan is the guarantor of our generation’s freedom, peace, and prosperous future. Our armed forces are among the bravest in the world, who have safeguarded the nation with unparalleled sacrifices.” “Our soldiers have consistently thwarted enemy attacks, crushed malicious intentions and ensured decisive victories for the country. The peaceful nights we sleep in, are due to the courage, sacrifice and relentless struggle of our army”, he added.
Dr. Siyal emphasized that it was the responsibility of educational institutions to nurture conscious, patriotic and socially responsible youth who shape the destiny of nations. He added that such initiatives aim to instill a sense of national pride, unity and the spirit of sacrifice among students.
