SAU Hosts Public/private Schools' Sports Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 07:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The third sports festival of public and private schools was organized at the grounds of Sindh Agriculture University on Wednesday.

According to university spokesman, students from more than 20 schools participated in 27 different sports disciplines in which Bukhari Model High school of Sindh Agriculture University secured first position.

The sports competitions were organized among the students of public and private schools of Hyderabad under Third Add Excellence 2022 hosted by All Private Institutions Organization (APIO).

The Secretary board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Shaukat Hussain Khanzada who was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony said,"Besides the academic activities, extra-curricular activities are also important because it helps to enhance the mental and physical fitness of students.

" Eminent educationist Dr Mahmood-ul-Hassan Mughal said that the Add Excellence team has done a great job, in which private schools as well as government schools have participated.

He termed it a good step and emphasized that such activities should be done in every district of Sindh.

Sports Festival Organizer Engineer Ahsan Hameed informed that Add Excellence was the only forum under which sports fairs were being organized in Sindh on regular basis.

