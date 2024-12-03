SAU Hosts Scotland-Pakistan Scholarship Interviews For Female Students
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam successfully conducted interviews for the Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for Girls in Higher Education. Funded by the British Council Islamabad, this initiative aims to support talented female students facing financial constraints in pursuing higher education, aligning with efforts to empower women in Sindh through education.
The interviews were held at the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat, where the University officials, committee members and aspiring scholarship candidates gathered for this significant opportunity.
During the session, SAU Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi highlighted the transformative role of education in today’s competitive era and emphasized that academic excellence and dedication were vital for youth to excel in both private and public sectors.
He added that the scholarship program serves as a critical support system for deserving students, the University’s spokesperson told on Tuesday.
Director Financial Assistance Ali Asghar Bhatti reiterated the university’s commitment to providing scholarships for talented students. He explained that the Student Financial Aid Office remains proactive in identifying and leveraging scholarship opportunities, and, through collaborations with sponsors, alumni, and philanthropists, continues to expand financial aid programs. Deputy Director Syed Nauman Ali Shah presented an overview of recent developments under the USAID-funded Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA).
