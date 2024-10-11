Open Menu

SAU Hosts Speech Competition On AI,social Media, Top Students Honored With Awards

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

SAU hosts speech competition on AI,social media, Top Students honored with awards

Hyderabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Students-Teachers Engagement Program (STEP), in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Youth Program Ø§IEEE-SAU, hosted an intra-university speech competition at the Dr A.M Sheikh Auditorium. Students from various faculties delivered speeches in Sindhi, Urdu, and English on the topic, "Artificial Intelligence and the Impact of Social Media on Society in the 21st Century."

According to the SAU spokesperson Gul Sher Lochi, over 35 students participated in the competition. In the Sindhi category, Kashif Hussain secured first place, Gulshan Khan came in second and Qamber Ali took third. In the urdu category, Muhammad Hasnain achieved first place, Muhammad Faisal secured second and Amna Baloch placed third. Similarly, in the English category, Kausar Panhwar secured first, Amma Habiba second and Kirti Kumari obtained third position.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Mari stated that the world was advancing through the positive influence of artificial intelligence and social media, and it was moving toward modern technologies like AI, ChatGPT, and robotics. He stressed the need for the youth to enhance their skills and capabilities to remain competitive on a global scale.

Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences highlighted that since the establishment of STEP, numerous co-curricular and healthy activity programs have been held weekly at the university. Dr Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar and other speakers also addressed the participants.

The event was attended by Dr Munir Ahmed Mangrio, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, Dr Irfan Ahmed Gillal, and other esteemed faculty members. The Vice Chancellor Dr Mari awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the students who secured top positions.

APP/ irp

Related Topics

Sindh Century Prime Minister World Social Media Agriculture Gulshan Event From Top

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

35 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

5 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

6 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

6 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

6 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

6 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

7 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

7 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

7 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

7 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan