SAU Hosts Speech Competition On AI,social Media, Top Students Honored With Awards
Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Hyderabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Students-Teachers Engagement Program (STEP), in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Youth Program Ø§IEEE-SAU, hosted an intra-university speech competition at the Dr A.M Sheikh Auditorium. Students from various faculties delivered speeches in Sindhi, Urdu, and English on the topic, "Artificial Intelligence and the Impact of Social Media on Society in the 21st Century."
According to the SAU spokesperson Gul Sher Lochi, over 35 students participated in the competition. In the Sindhi category, Kashif Hussain secured first place, Gulshan Khan came in second and Qamber Ali took third. In the urdu category, Muhammad Hasnain achieved first place, Muhammad Faisal secured second and Amna Baloch placed third. Similarly, in the English category, Kausar Panhwar secured first, Amma Habiba second and Kirti Kumari obtained third position.
Addressing the closing ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Mari stated that the world was advancing through the positive influence of artificial intelligence and social media, and it was moving toward modern technologies like AI, ChatGPT, and robotics. He stressed the need for the youth to enhance their skills and capabilities to remain competitive on a global scale.
Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences highlighted that since the establishment of STEP, numerous co-curricular and healthy activity programs have been held weekly at the university. Dr Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar and other speakers also addressed the participants.
The event was attended by Dr Munir Ahmed Mangrio, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, Dr Irfan Ahmed Gillal, and other esteemed faculty members. The Vice Chancellor Dr Mari awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the students who secured top positions.
APP/ irp
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No country can progress without a high-quality education system: PM1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s first Energy Climate Data dashboard launched to address information gaps2 minutes ago
-
Planning Minister pays tribute PIDE outgoing VC, Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Traffic Police issues Diversion Plan for SCO Summit2 minutes ago
-
KP gov't files contempt over not de-sealing of house2 minutes ago
-
IHC approached against arrest of KP employees in during protest2 minutes ago
-
Babar Alaud Din urges media to highlight Punjab govt's public welfare measures12 minutes ago
-
NDMA hosts national conference on Humanitarian Response for Gaza, Lebanon22 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea regarding constitutional amendment22 minutes ago
-
Dairy safety teams discard 1,500-litre adulterated milk22 minutes ago
-
Nutrition Int'l, PFA join hands to ensure high-quality, fortified edible oils for consumers32 minutes ago
-
German Scientists visit ICCBS University of Karachi32 minutes ago