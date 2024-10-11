SAU hosts speech competition on AI,social media, Top Students honored with awards

Hyderabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Students-Teachers Engagement Program (STEP), in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Youth Program Ø§IEEE-SAU, hosted an intra-university speech competition at the Dr A.M Sheikh Auditorium. Students from various faculties delivered speeches in Sindhi, Urdu, and English on the topic, "Artificial Intelligence and the Impact of Social Media on Society in the 21st Century."

According to the SAU spokesperson Gul Sher Lochi, over 35 students participated in the competition. In the Sindhi category, Kashif Hussain secured first place, Gulshan Khan came in second and Qamber Ali took third. In the urdu category, Muhammad Hasnain achieved first place, Muhammad Faisal secured second and Amna Baloch placed third. Similarly, in the English category, Kausar Panhwar secured first, Amma Habiba second and Kirti Kumari obtained third position.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Mari stated that the world was advancing through the positive influence of artificial intelligence and social media, and it was moving toward modern technologies like AI, ChatGPT, and robotics. He stressed the need for the youth to enhance their skills and capabilities to remain competitive on a global scale.

Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences highlighted that since the establishment of STEP, numerous co-curricular and healthy activity programs have been held weekly at the university. Dr Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar and other speakers also addressed the participants.

The event was attended by Dr Munir Ahmed Mangrio, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, Dr Irfan Ahmed Gillal, and other esteemed faculty members. The Vice Chancellor Dr Mari awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the students who secured top positions.

