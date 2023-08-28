Open Menu

SAU Inks Agreement With Sami Foundation For Climate Smart Agriculture

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 09:12 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has signed an agreement with the office bearers of Sami Foundation for development of climate smart agriculture in desert areas of Umerkot district.

According to agreement, both the university and the foundation will jointly strive for economic development and joint research as well as resolving food security issues of the desert district, the university spokesman informed here on Monday.

According to agreement, both the university and foundation will also provide opportunity to the youth of Umerkot to prepare themselves for higher level career building examination and tests including CSS in cordial atmosphere.

Under climate smart agriculture programme, both the university and foundation will jointly work for promotion of sustainable agriculture techniques, effective utilization of available resources, provision of standardized seeds and sapling nurseries as well as agricultural equipments to farmers of the desert district.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri who signed the agreement on behalf of the university, hoped that the initiative will help in meeting the challenges of food security through arid agriculture in the area.

The Executive Director Sami Foundation Ghulam Mustafa Khoso while signing the agreement said that the desert area of the province would soon witness a new era of agricultural development after implementation of this agreement.

