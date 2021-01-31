SAU issues first admission merit list

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Sunday issued the first merit list of new admissions in Undergraduate Degree Programme at varsity official website. According to the university spokesman, certificates and admissions will be submitted by February 15, 2021.

The merit list of new admission in first year, undergraduates programme of academic year 2020-21 has been issued for all faculties of Sindh Agriculture University, Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technology affiliated colleges including SZAB Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technologies Khairpur Mirs and Sub-campus Umerkot.

The Director Admissions, Sindh Agriculture University has advised all the candidates selected for admission to submit their admission fees with original academic documents by February 15, 2021. The candidates have been instructed that if any of them has objections or concerns regarding the first merit list, the same should be submitted in writing to the Director Admissions along with supporting documents, within seven days.