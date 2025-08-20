SAU-IT Centre Organizes Sports Gala to Celebrate Independence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Information Technology Centre (ITC) at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam organized a Sports Gala as part of the Independence Day celebrations, following the Independence Week activities.

The event was graced by Prof. Dr. Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur as the Chief Guest, and was organized under the supervision of the Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada.

The SAU spokesperson informed on Wednesday that a total of 17 female students actively participated in the competitions. In the Badminton event, Urosha Aqeel secured the first position, while Hunfa Dahri won the second position.

A friendly badminton match was also played among the ITC faculty members, where Prof. Dr. Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur, Director ITC, claimed the first position, and Dr. Arif Hussain Magsi, Coordinator ITC, secured the second position.

Addressing the participants, Prof.

Dr. Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur said that on the directives of the Vice Chancellor, sports and physical activities were being encouraged as they were vital in building teamwork, discipline and a healthy academic environment.

“This Sports Gala is not just a competition, but a celebration of our national spirit and the talent of our youth”, he added.

On the occasion, Director Sports Anwar Khanzada added “The enthusiasm shown by the students and faculty is highly encouraging. Our aim is to provide students with opportunities to excel not only in academics but also in extracurricular and co-curricular activities, which play a key role in their overall development.”

The sports gala concluded in an atmosphere of patriotism and enthusiasm, reflecting the university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence alongside healthy extracurricular activities.