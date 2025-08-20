SAU-IT Centre Organizes Sports Gala To Celebrate Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Information Technology Centre (ITC) at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam organized a Sports Gala as part of the Independence Day celebrations, following the Independence Week activities.
The event was graced by Prof. Dr. Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur as the Chief Guest, and was organized under the supervision of the Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada.
The SAU spokesperson informed on Wednesday that a total of 17 female students actively participated in the competitions. In the Badminton event, Urosha Aqeel secured the first position, while Hunfa Dahri won the second position.
A friendly badminton match was also played among the ITC faculty members, where Prof. Dr. Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur, Director ITC, claimed the first position, and Dr. Arif Hussain Magsi, Coordinator ITC, secured the second position.
Addressing the participants, Prof.
Dr. Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur said that on the directives of the Vice Chancellor, sports and physical activities were being encouraged as they were vital in building teamwork, discipline and a healthy academic environment.
“This Sports Gala is not just a competition, but a celebration of our national spirit and the talent of our youth”, he added.
On the occasion, Director Sports Anwar Khanzada added “The enthusiasm shown by the students and faculty is highly encouraging. Our aim is to provide students with opportunities to excel not only in academics but also in extracurricular and co-curricular activities, which play a key role in their overall development.”
The sports gala concluded in an atmosphere of patriotism and enthusiasm, reflecting the university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence alongside healthy extracurricular activities.
Recent Stories
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally
Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAU-IT Centre Organizes Sports Gala to Celebrate Independence Day47 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi orders major operation against illegal constructions in Saidpur Model Village50 seconds ago
-
Historic step towards protecting rights of indigenous Kalash community: Marriage Bill moves forward52 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, US discuss enhanced cooperation in energy sector11 minutes ago
-
Drive against quacks continues in Gujrat11 minutes ago
-
Sierra Leone’s Ambassador meets Pakistani counterpart in Brussels11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to PAF hero Rashid Minhas11 minutes ago
-
SSC-I results, 42.06% candidates passed 2035 exams11 minutes ago
-
Registration process underway under “CM Dhee Rani” program21 minutes ago
-
Civic body heads, DCs urged to play effective role for rain water drainage in city21 minutes ago
-
AJK villagers kill python after poultry loss, experts urge wildlife protection21 minutes ago
-
DPO conducts surprise visit to police station31 minutes ago