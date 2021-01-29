UrduPoint.com
SAU, ITC Agree To Joint Venture For Rural Development

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and International Trade Center on Friday agreed to work on a joint venture to promote modern technology and support rural development through growth of agriculture, horticulture and livestock sectors.  Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agricultural University, Tando Jam discussed various points for joint work in related fields with the local leadership, said SAU spokesman.  The two sides also agreed on joint efforts to develop capacities for the promotion and enhancement of the rural SMEs including horticulture and livestock farmers and for the promotion of agricultural innovation in Sindh.

Owing to the special importance of the agriculture and livestock sectors in rural development, Shabnam Baloch a local leader said that technical assistance will be provided in the field to farmers and agricultural laborers while field level research will also include agricultural university students.

  She informed that Joint efforts will be made to increase agricultural productivity and modern agriculture will be given priority.  Shabnam said that provincial level seminars would be organized in areas for research, while model mango nurseries would also be set up with the cooperation of farmers and farmer organizations.  She said that technical lectures, training programmes and business incubation centers for business models would be set up to facilitate all stakeholders in agriculture related business.

There will be animal feed project, research work on milk production technology, and participation of SAU students will be made mandatory, she added.  The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri praised the efforts of the International Trade Center and its management and assured all possible cooperation. Among others, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Academic Advisor to the Vice, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Mohsin Soomro were present in the meeting.

