SAU ITC concludes independence week with enthusiastic freedom walk

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) On the concluding day of independence week celebrations, the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam organized a spirited “Freedom Walk”, which began from the IT Center, proceeded to the Faculty of Crop Production and returned to the IT Center where it concluded.

According to the SAU spokesperson, the rally was led by Director ITC Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, and saw active participation from a large number of teachers, male and female students. Participants carried national flags, while passionate slogans were raised in favor of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur said “The value of freedom is best understood by nations that have sacrificed for their homeland. It is our responsibility to instill in the young generation the realization that Pakistan is the outcome of the sacrifices made by our elders.

”

In his address Coordinator Dr. Arif Magsi emphasized that independence day should not be confined to mere celebrations, but should also serve as a pledge to steer Pakistan towards progress through knowledge and hard work. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Mahar highlighted that the youth must focus on modern education and research so that Pakistan can stand among the ranks of developed nations.

Dr. Sohni Abbasi said that women too played an important role in the independence struggle, and today’s women continue to contribute significantly to the country’s progress and prosperity. She added that the growing participation of girls in educational institutions was a clear sign that Pakistan’s future was bright.