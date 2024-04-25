Open Menu

SAU Joins Hands With Icreativez For IT Job Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 08:24 PM

SAU joins hands with Icreativez for IT Job Opportunities

The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has taken a significant step towards fostering employment opportunities in the private sector and nurturing entrepreneurship among its IT graduates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has taken a significant step towards fostering employment opportunities in the private sector and nurturing entrepreneurship among its IT graduates. A formal agreement has been reached with private entities to attract IT graduates towards the IT industry, providing them with training in IT skills at national and international levels.

A MoU has been signed between SAU and Icreativez Technologies (Private) limited to facilitate opportunities for the university's IT graduates in the private sector, catering to demands in investment, entrepreneurship and employment. The signing ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and CEO of Icreativez Technologies (Private) limited Mehboob Ali Shar.

According to university spokesman, as per the agreement the Icreativez Technologies (Private) limited will establish its liaison office at the university, offering graduates exposure to industry experts and investors, as well as organizing observational tours to software houses in Karachi and providing assistance in various projects.

Additionally, seminars and workshops will be conducted for the training and development of SAU students.

Addressing the signing ceremony at the senate hall, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari underscored the pivotal role of IT across all sectors, emphasizing its growing demand in the global market. He also emphasized the university's commitment to facilitating employment opportunities and fostering entrepreneurship among graduates at national and international levels.

CEO of Icreativez Technologies (Private) limited Mehboob Ali Shar highlighted the need to address the employment gap for IT graduates, stating the company's aim to create relevant job opportunities for them.

Subsequently, a seminar titled "Role of Academic Institutions in Preparing Youth Against Cybercrime" was also held in the senate hall. Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean FAE Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Dr. Yaqoob Koondhar Mahboob Ali Shar and others spoke on the topic.

