SAU launches 10 million tree plantation drive to combat climate change

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) In a landmark effort to address climate change and environmental degradation, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has launched an ambitious 10 million tree plantation campaign in collaboration with provincial institutions, farmers and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The initiative aims to restore ecological balance and mitigate the adverse impacts of deforestation and climate change in the region.

The university’s department of energy and environment, in partnership with lions club Karachi, the high court environment campaigner and rotary international hosted a seminar titled "Planting for the Future: 10 Million Trees as Guardians Against Climate Change."

The inauguration ceremony, led by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, saw participation from distinguished figures including Vice Chancellors Dr. Nusrat Shah, Dr. Arabela Bhutto and Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Memon, alongside representatives from public and private institutions and key farmer associations.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Fateh Mari emphasized the crucial role trees play in combating rising temperatures and the destructive effects of climate change, highlighting the severe damage caused by deforestation. He added that deforestation has not only displaced millions of people due to flooding but also caused irreparable loss to agriculture in the country.

Dr. Mari shared his vision of a collective effort across Sindh’s 1,100 union councils, over 50,000 schools, 300 colleges, 300 technical institutes and more than 70 universities.

He said with the support of these institutions, the target of planting 10 million trees can be achievable. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor also announced the organization of a conference on various references to nature in the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhatai in October.

Dr. Nusrat Shah, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, stressed the need to incorporate environmental education at the school and college levels, commending SAU's leadership in spearheading the plantation drive across various regions, including Larkana.

The Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage Dr. Arabela Bhutto said that the 17 goals of United Nations sustainable development include clean water and sanitation, combating climate change and protecting land resources, and we should work on them.

On this occasion Vice Chancellor of University of Mirpurkhas Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, progressive farmer Syed Nadeem Shah, environmentalist Ghulam Nabi Morai, SIDA Chairman Qabool Muhammad Khatian also expressed their thoughts.

Prominent farmers Dr. Zulfiqar Yousfani, Mir Zubair Ahmed Talpur and Syed Zarar Haider Shah pledged their commitment to the campaign, offering free saplings and calling for greater involvement from the forestry department.