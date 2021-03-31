SAU launches e-newsletter, book

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr. Fateh Marri Wednesday launched e-newsletter and book, published by Faculty of Crop Protection.

During the launching ceremony, the entomologists of the varsity also established the "Entomological Society of Sindh", the university spokesman informed.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri launched the first issue e-newsletter via the internet. He also launched the book on "Plant Protection at a glance" jointly written by Professors of faculty Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri and Dr. Abdul Waheed Solangi.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said the world is now becoming more and more stable through information technology and science therefore the students should also use modern technology and communication resources to bring their research to the world and also benefit from this kind of e-newsletter.

He advised the students and scholars of the university that they should exchange their research and development through information Technology and work hard to get scholarships, as well as e-letters as information technology will have to be relied upon for the ability to access educational and research institutions in the country and the world.

He said that there was a time when political diplomacy was given importance and in the current era scientific and technological diplomacy is gaining importance.

The Dean of the Faculty, Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri while speaking on the occasion said that the faculty has also set up an Entomological Society of Sindh through which the teaching and research experts will be able to connect with modern Technology and research scholars from all over the world.

The Chief Editor e-newsletter Dr. Irfan Ahmed Gilal briefed the Vice Chancellor about the contents of e-newsletter. A large number of faculty professors, teachers, students and experts were present on the occasion.